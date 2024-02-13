Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 211,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $126,560. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

