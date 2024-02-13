Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.