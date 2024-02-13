Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

AEP opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

