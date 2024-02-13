Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

