Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $535.36 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

