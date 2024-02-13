Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

