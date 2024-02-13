Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

