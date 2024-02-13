Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

CRF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

