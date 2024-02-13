Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
CRF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.