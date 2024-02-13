Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.64) -3.55 Aquestive Therapeutics $48.06 million 3.85 -$54.41 million ($0.25) -11.08

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 191.85%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.76% -51.08% Aquestive Therapeutics -25.20% N/A -20.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and AQST-109, an orally delivered epinephrine product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

