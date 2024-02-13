Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COTY. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

