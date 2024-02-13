Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $17.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

