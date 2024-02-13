Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

CUZ opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

