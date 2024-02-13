Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.18% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATMV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,446. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

