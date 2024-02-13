Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,151,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 283,738 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

