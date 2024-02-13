Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,525,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Shares of ATMVU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

