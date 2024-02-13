Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $314,000 in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.28% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 396,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 328,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 397,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 297,513 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN remained flat at $10.85 during trading on Tuesday. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

