Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $55,000 in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALDW remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

