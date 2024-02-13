Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $46,105,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $23,056,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 159,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,183. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

