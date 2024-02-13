Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.15% of Triumph Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 737,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,725 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group Trading Down 3.7 %

TGI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,127. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

