Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 16,789 Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 30.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 467,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.01 million, a PE ratio of 141.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.