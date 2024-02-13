Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 219,471 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,471 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 462,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

