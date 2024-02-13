Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

