Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 483,154 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,154 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.76% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 110,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,866. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.