Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.18% of bleuacacia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in bleuacacia by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,666,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in bleuacacia by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in bleuacacia by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 902,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 656,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLEU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.03.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.