Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,737,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,365,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,187,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.63.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

