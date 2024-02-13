Cowen AND Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 49.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 447,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 147,901 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,015. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

