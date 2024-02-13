Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.28 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

