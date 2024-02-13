Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of CMCT opened at $3.28 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.