Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $171.16 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

