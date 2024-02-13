Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 58,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 394,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market cap of $745.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

