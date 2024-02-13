Curran Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $281,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.52. 266,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

