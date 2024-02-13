Curran Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.14. 46,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,214. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

