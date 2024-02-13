Curran Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,570. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $153.61. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.