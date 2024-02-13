Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 698,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,763. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.