Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 1,387,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,600. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

