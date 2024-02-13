Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VPU stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 239,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

