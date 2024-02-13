Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 706,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.