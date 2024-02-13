Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. 316,432 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

