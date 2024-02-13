Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 2,109,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

