Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 25,751,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,573,336. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.