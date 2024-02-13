CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,079,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,457 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.