CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 25.4 %

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.