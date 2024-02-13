D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 887,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,860. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

