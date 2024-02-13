Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38 to $1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.555 billion to $2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.33 to $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of DDOG opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.66, a PEG ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 2,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Datadog by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

