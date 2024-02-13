Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $22.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

