DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

