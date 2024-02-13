Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Delta Apparel stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 70,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

