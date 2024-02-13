Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,512 ($31.73) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Derwent London Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,991 ($25.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.39. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,724 ($34.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93.
About Derwent London
