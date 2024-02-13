Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,512 ($31.73) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Derwent London Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,991 ($25.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.39. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,724 ($34.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.