Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of AON worth $140,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON stock opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

