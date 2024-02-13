DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

DHX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

