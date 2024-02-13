Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.58.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

